Third meeting of garment wage board postponed

The third meeting of the minimum wage board for the garment industry has been postponed, delaying a proposal from factory owners on a new pay structure.

Raisa Afroze, the board secretary, announced the decision in a notice on Monday morning, saying the meeting scheduled for 11am at the Department of Labour had been postponed for unavoidable reasons.

A new date will be announced soon, she said.

Asked about the situation, board Chairman Syed Azad Subhani told bdnews24.com: “One of our permanent board members has suddenly fallen ill and has been admitted to the hospital.

“It would not be right to hold the board meeting without him. That is why we have postponed it. The date of the next meeting will be announced soon.”

Factory owners were likely to present their proposed wage structure at the meeting.

At the board’s second meeting on Nov 9, workers proposed a minimum monthly wage of Tk 32,000.

Owners were given four working days to submit their proposal after failing to do so that day.

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) had said they would present it on Monday.

The government reconstituted the minimum wage board on Nov 1 amid garment workers’ protests over pay hikes.

Demonstrations and clashes continued in Mirpur, Savar, Gazipur and Narayanganj.

Workers began returning to factories after the board’s first meeting on Nov 4 announced that the new pay structure would take effect in December.

A recent amendment to the labour law reduced the interval for reviewing minimum wages from five years to three.

The latest minimum wage for garment workers was announced in November 2023 and took effect the following month. The current wage structure expires this November.

In 2023, the minimum monthly wage was raised by 56.25 percent, from Tk 8,000 to Tk 12,500.