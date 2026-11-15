Garment factory owners meet ahead of wage board session

Factory owners have convened a meeting to decide on the new wage structure they will propose for readymade garment workers.

The meeting began around 7pm on Sunday, according to a director of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).

Speaking to bdnews24.com, the director said that the opinions of factory entrepreneurs had been gathered over the past few days, and senior BGMEA directors and former leaders were now meeting to finalise the employers' proposal.

A BGMEA leader noted that directors had divided industrial zones -- including Savar, Ashulia, Gazipur, Narayanganj, and Chattogram -- to consult factory owners on the minimum wage proposal, with each director speaking to between 10 and 20 entrepreneurs.

One factory owner told bdnews24.com, "Most have suggested keeping the maximum between Tk 15,500 and Tk 16,000 after analysing inflation and the state of export orders."

Another BGMEA director said, "We will finalise the proposal soon. Taking everything into consideration, we will inform the wage board of what the new wage could be."

The third meeting of the minimum wage board for the garment sector is scheduled to be held at 11 am on Monday at the Department of Labour.

Earlier, during the second meeting on Nov 9, workers' representatives proposed a minimum wage of Tk 32,000.

As the owners were unable to present a proposal that day, they were granted four working days to do so.

Several BGMEA leaders said the employers will submit their proposal at Monday's session accordingly.