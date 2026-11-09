Garment workers propose Tk 32,000 minimum wage, owners seek time

Garment workers have proposed a minimum monthly wage of Tk 32,000, while employers have sought four working days to submit their proposal for a new minimum wage.

The proposal was made at the second meeting of the newly formed Minimum Wage Board, chaired by its Chairman Syed Azad Subhani.

After the meeting, Subhani said, “Both the employers’ and workers’ representatives were supposed to submit written proposals. The employers sought seven working days. We have given them four working days. If they fail to submit something, we will not wait for their proposal.”

Babul Akter, the workers’ representative on the board and general secretary of the Garments and Industrial Workers Federation, said they had proposed a monthly minimum wage of Tk 48,000 for Grade 1, Tk 43,000 for Grade 2, Tk 38,000 for Grade 3 and Tk 32,000 for Grade 4 workers.

They have also proposed Tk 30,000 for new workers.

[Updates to follow]