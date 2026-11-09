What is in the letter from Sheikh Hasina's lawyer?

Ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled to India and faces a death sentence for crimes against humanity in the 2024 July Uprising, has petitioned the Bangladeshi for a new passport and National Identity Card (NID) as part of her alleged plans to return home.

London-based law firm Matrix Chambers has written to Preeti Rahman, the acting high commissioner of the Bangladeshi High Commission in New Delhi, on her behalf to request a new passport and National Identification card.

bdnews24.com has obtained a copy of the letter, which is dated Monday, Nov 9.

In it, Matrix Chambers lawyer Steven Powles writes: "I write in my capacity as legal counsel representing Her Excellency Sheikh Hasina, former Prime Minister of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh."

Hasina had previously announced her plans to return home in December, telling Reuters that she intended to surrender before a court.

Reuters says the letter is the most explicit step Hasina has taken yet to implement her plan to return to Bangladesh after her one-and-a-half decades in power ended in a bloody mass uprising more than two years ago.

This is the first official communication from Hasina since she fled to India on Aug 5, 2024.

The letter to the acting high commissioner said, "In view of the reported revocation of her existing Bangladeshi passport and National Identity Card (NID) by the interim government and other authorities, I respectfully request that you take the necessary steps to issue a new Bangladeshi passport and National Identity Card for our client.”

“Our request is made on the basis of her Bangladeshi nationality in accordance with any obligation arising under the laws of Bangladesh as well as any applicable obligations arising under international human rights instruments.”

“We would be grateful if the High Commission could examine this matter and inform us of the necessary formalities and documentation required to expeditiously process these applications,” wrote Powles.

Citing diplomatic sources in Delhi, Prothom Alo wrote that the High Commission confirmed receiving the email on Monday morning. Immediately after receiving the email, the matter was reported to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka for further instructions.

Meanwhile, International Crimes Tribunal Chief Prosecutor Aminul Islam described the incident as a “political stunt” by Hasina.

In response to journalists' questions, he said: “These are all baseless statements and political stunts.

“Everything Sheikh Hasina is doing right now is merely posturing. She will not come back.”

In November last year, Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal sentenced Hasina to death in absentia for ordering a deadly crackdown to suppress a student uprising. She has consistently denied these allegations from India.

All activities of Hasina's party, the Awami League, are now banned in Bangladesh. A large number of senior leaders, like Hasina, are hiding in India or other countries. Many others are in prison.

Awami League leaders have reportedly told Reuters the date for Hasina's return to the country will be determined once the necessary formalities are completed.