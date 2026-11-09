Public university admission tests to begin in February, applications from Jan 1

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has decided to postpone public university admission tests in consideration of students who have applied for re-evaluation of their HSC and equivalent examination results.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the UGC on Monday, attended by vice-chancellors of various universities.

Applications for admission tests will open on Jan 1, while the examinations will begin in February.

In a written statement, UGC Chairman Prof Mamun Ahmed said: “Based on discussions at the meeting, a unanimous and coordinated decision has been taken to begin accepting applications for admission to public universities from January 2027.

“Admission tests are planned to be held from February.”

A UGC member told bdnews24.com, “This decision will apply to all universities.”

The UGC chairman said the number of students who passed this year's HSC and equivalent examinations was smaller than the previous year. More than 700,000 students passed in 2025, compared to slightly over 600,000 in 2026.

“This year, students’ answer scripts were evaluated properly. As a result, many students could not achieve the results they had expected. The answer scripts are now being re-evaluated, and supplementary examinations are being arranged.

“The government is working to publish the results of the re-evaluation and supplementary examinations by Dec 31. The public university admission process will begin afterwards.”

He said students who pass the HSC re-evaluation and supplementary examinations will also be eligible to sit for university admission tests.

However, Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Professor ABM Obaidul Islam did not attend the UGC meeting. Following the commission's decision, the university's admission committee called an emergency meeting for 3pm on Monday to finalise its admission test schedule.

Several educational institutions had announced their admission test dates even before the UGC's discussion meeting.

Among them, the medical college admission test was scheduled for Dec 18, the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) admission test for Jan 16, and Jahangirnagar University’s admission tests were planned to be held from Jan 10 to 21.