November 07, 2026

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BUET admission test on Jan 16, applications open Nov 21

The university will retain last year's eligibility requirements despite a sharp decline in the number of students securing GPA-5 in this year's HSC exams

BUET admission test on Jan 16, applications open Nov 21

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 07 Nov 2026, 04:28 PM

Updated : 07 Nov 2026, 04:28 PM

Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) will begin accepting applications for undergraduate admission on Nov 21, with the entrance examination scheduled for Jan 16.

Prof Kamrul Hasan, head of the university's admission test committee, confirmed the schedule to bdnews24.com on Saturday.

“We are proceeding with preparations to hold the admission test on Jan 16,” he said.

The university will retain last year's eligibility requirements despite a sharp decline in the number of students securing GPA-5 in this year's Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations.

Applicants must have at least GPA-4 in their SCC exams and GPA-5 in HSC, including A+ grades in physics, chemistry and higher mathematics.

Only 26,702 students from the science and home economics streams secured GPA-5 this year.

“We will allow only 10,000 students to sit the admission test,” Kamrul said, ruling out any relaxation of the requirements.

The decision comes as the education ministry prepares retake exams in December for students who failed one or two HSC subjects.

BUET and Dhaka University have decided to proceed with their admission schedules despite the retake arrangements.

The application deadline will be announced later.

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