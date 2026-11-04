November 04, 2026

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HSC retakes for candidates who failed up to two subjects set for Dec 1

More than 422,000 students are eligible to retake the exams

HSC retakes for candidates who failed up to two subjects set for Dec 1

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 04 Nov 2026, 05:05 PM

Updated : 04 Nov 2026, 05:04 PM

More than 422,000 students who failed one or two subjects in this year's Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent exams have been given another chance, with retakes set to begin on Dec 1.

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Dhaka, announced the schedule on Wednesday.

Students must fill in their application forms between Nov 5 and 9, while examination fees can be paid until Nov 10 through any branch of Sonali Bank.

Payment receipts must be kept at their respective educational institutions.

The board said the probable candidate list and form-fill-up details would soon be published on its website, dhakaeducationboard.gov.bd.

Education Minister ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon had earlier said the retakes for students who failed one or two subjects would be held within a month.

A total of 298,040 students failed one subject, while 124,865 failed two, bringing the number eligible for retakes to 422,905.

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