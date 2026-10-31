HSC results plunge as more students fail this year

‎ A total of 593,113 examinees have failed this year's Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations, with 293 institutions recording a zero pass rate.

The number of zero-pass institutions rose by 91 from 202 last year as overall failure rates climbed.

The national pass rate hit 52.12 percent, marking the lowest success level in 22 years, down from 58.83 percent in 2025.

This represents a 6.71 percentage point increase in unsuccessful examinees.

Education Minister ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon officially announced the results at the Secretariat on Saturday.

He said the ministry is working to arrange re-exams within a month, if possible, for students who failed in one or two subjects.

Addressing learning deficits, Milon said such a sharp decline in results was never desirable.

"Deficits exist in our teaching methods, among parents, and within the learning environment. We must reassess and address these shortcomings as our responsibility," he said.

Speaking at the event, Mahdi Amin, education advisor to the prime minister, said the elected government ensured objective script evaluation for its first HSC assessments.

"We aim to guarantee maximum recognition based strictly on individual performance, alongside introducing full re-scrutiny for the first time," Amin said.

As usual, results are available on the education boards’ websites and by SMS.