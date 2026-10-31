October 31, 2026

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Over 40,000 students earn GPA-5 in HSC exams

The count is down by 29,013 on last year

Over 40,000 students earn GPA-5 in HSC exams

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 31 Oct 2026, 12:19 PM

Updated : 31 Oct 2026, 12:19 PM

‎A total of 40,084 students have secured the highest grade point average (GPA-5) in this year's Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations, down from 69,097 last year.

Female students account for 19,721 of the top scorers, while 20,363 are male.

‎Education Minister ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon unveiled the figures at the Secretariat on Saturday.‎

This year’s exams began on Jul 2 and ended on Aug 8, with practical tests due to wrap up by Aug 15.

Natural disasters, however, forced the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Chittagong to put off some written papers.

After the postponed exams were held, its written tests finished on Sept 9.

Altogether, 1,270,583 students from 9,439 institutions under 11 education boards sat the exams, which were held at 2,697 centres nationwide.

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