Tahsif Souri’s death: ‘Friend-like younger brother’ Dwip shown arrested

Police have shown Ahmed Shahriar Reza Dwip, a “friend-like younger brother” of former Bangladesh Air Force officer Tahsif Souri, as arrested in the murder case over his death.

He will be sent to court on Saturday, according to Mahfuzur Rahman, additional superintendent of River Police’s Dhaka region.

The officer said Tahsif’s father filed the case at night and police showed Dwip arrested straight after.

The father KM Enayetul Karim had voiced “reluctance” to pursue a case since the incident.

Three days on, late on Friday, he lodged a complaint at Uttarkhan Police Station alleging his son was murdered.

Md Rezaul Karim, deputy commissioner of police in the Uttara Division, confirmed the case following the complaint.

“Tahsif’s father has filed a case accusing unknown people of killing him,” he said.

The family did not name anyone specific in the case. Even so, Dwip, who was with Tahsif until midnight on the day of the incident and drew public attention as a result, was shown arrested.

River Police, the unit that recovered Tahsif’s body, will investigate.

The Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) had picked Dwip up from his Mohammadpur home on Thursday night for questioning.

With no case filed in three days and talks under way on what to do with him, he was handed over to River Police on Friday night.

River Police recovered Tahsif’s floating body from the Rajabari Ghat of the Turag on Wednesday afternoon.

Tahsif was rumoured to be the person who filmed ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina fleeing the country.

He came downstairs “at Dwip’s call” on Tuesday evening and rode off on his own bike.

Dwip told investigators on Thursday that the two had dinner at a restaurant and parted ways near Uttara House Building.

The PBI took him into custody that same night from his home on Babar Road in Mohammadpur.

Acting on information he gave, officers recovered Tahsif’s bike on Friday morning from the Mazar slum in Tongi.

Dwip also admitted going to the area, known as a “drug spot”, with Tahsif at midnight. PBI officers later took him to Tongi on Friday.