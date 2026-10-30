Tahsif Souri ‘jumped into Turag River fleeing police chase’, PBI says

Former Bangladesh Air Force officer Tahsif Souri jumped into the Turag River while fleeing a police chase near Tongi's Mazar slum, according to the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI).

The account emerged after investigators took his “friend-like younger brother” Ahmed Shahriar Reza Dwip to the area to reconstruct the events surrounding Tahsif's disappearance.

A PBI officer said on Friday that Dwip had hidden behind a Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) boundary marker numbered 29 after police chased them, while Tahsif jumped into the river.

Dwip later left the area when he got the opportunity and returned home at around 2:30am, the officer added.

The area is known as a drug hotspot. Asked why the two men were there late at night, the PBI officer said investigators had learnt something about it but needed to cross-check the information because it was sensitive.

The area falls under Tongi West Police Station. Its chief Mostafizur Rahman said police had also been informed that the former flight lieutenant had jumped into the water while being chased.

"We are investigating which police team chased them and why," he said.

Earlier on Friday morning, PBI recovered Tahsif's Suzuki Gixxer SF motorcycle without a number plate from Mazar slum. The Turag River runs close to where the motorcycle had been left.

PBI Superintendent of Police Abu Yousuf said in a statement that a motorcycle had been found about 50 yards from the river and its ownership was being verified.

PBI chief Mostafa Kamal told bdnews24.com on Friday morning: “We have recovered Tahsif’s motorcycle.”

Tahsif, talked about as the person who filmed ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina fleeing the country, was found floating dead in the river near Rajabari Ghat on Wednesday afternoon.

The spot falls under Uttarkhan Police Station, but the bike was found under Tongi West Police Station. The Turag River links both places.

Police say the river runs strong at high tide, so Tahsif’s body could have drifted towards Uttarkhan.

PBI's Dhaka Metro North unit took Dwip into custody for questioning on Thursday night. He was the one who had called Tahsif out of his home before he went missing.

Additional Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Md Enayet Hossain Mannan of PBI Dhaka Metro (North) said: “Dwip says someone in police uniform chased them. We are verifying who chased them. Whether they were drug users will be known after the postmortem.

“Dwip has said a lot, and we are verifying everything.”

The PBI said ownership of the motorcycle, though Tahsif used it, has not yet been confirmed.

The Police Superintendent Yousuf said raids were carried out at different places through the night with Dwip.

“Dwip said ‘We were talking there (at the scene). Some people chased us. Tahsif bhai jumped into the river. I fled’.”

Dwip’s statement changed somewhat after he was taken to Tongi at noon.