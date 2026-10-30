'No one like my guy': Priyanka loves it as husband Nick returns home for Karwa Chauth

Priyanka Chopra celebrated Karwa Chauth with her family at home in Los Angeles, with husband Nick Jonas adjusting his tour schedule to be with her for the occasion.

Sharing glimpses of the celebrations on Instagram, the Indian actor said Jonas had arranged his schedule without being asked, knowing how much his presence would mean to her and their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, NDTV reports.

“He came home without me asking him to,” Chopra wrote, adding that Jonas had made sure his tour schedule allowed him to be home for Karwa Chauth.

“No one like my guy,” she wrote, before wishing her followers a happy Karwa Chauth.

Chopra wore a red sharara for the celebrations. Her carousel of photographs included family moments with Jonas and Malti.

One photograph showed Jonas covering his face with Malti's tiny shoes, while another offered a glimpse of Chopra's accessories, including a mangalsutra or pendant traditionally associated with marriage.

The post drew warm reactions from fans, with many praising Jonas for embracing Chopra's cultural traditions.

One user wrote that it was “beautiful” to see Jonas support and immerse himself in the culture, while another said: “Our desi girl got the BEST Jones brother.”

Another user praised Chopra for staying connected to her roots after moving abroad.

Jonas is currently touring with his brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas as part of the Jonas Brothers' “Burning Up Tour All Over Again”.

Inspired by their 2008 “Burning Up Tour”, the North American tour began in New York on Aug 20, 2026 and is scheduled to run until December, with shows across the United States and Canada.

Chopra and Jonas married in Jodhpur, India, in December 2018. Their daughter Malti was born via surrogacy in January 2022.

On the work front, Chopra is set to appear in SS Rajamouli's “Varanasi”, alongside Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran.