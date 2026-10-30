Faisal visits defeated Jamaat candidate with flowers, Delwar says ‘I am proud’

Newly elected MP Mirza Faisal Amin has paid a courtesy visit to the home of defeated Jamaat-e-Islami candidate Delwar Hossain, carrying flowers after the Thakurgaon-1 by-election.

Faisal, accompanied by party leaders and activists, went to Delwar’s home in the Hajipara area of Thakurgaon town on Friday afternoon.

He greeted Delwar and presented him with a bouquet of flowers.

“I am proud,” Delwar said during the meeting.

The gesture has sparked discussion among locals as an example of maintaining cordial relations and mutual respect after an election despite the rivalry during the contest.

Speaking to reporters, Faisal said: “Election is a democratic process, and elections are one of the means through which that process takes place. The most important aspect of democracy is tolerance of differing opinions.

“If we do not respect each other’s opinions, we will not be able to move forward.”

The two candidates exchanged pleasantries during the meeting, while Delwar also offered sweets to the newly elected MP.

With BNP and Jamaat leaders and activists present, the two sides also discussed the post-election situation, development of the constituency and maintaining peace and order in the area.

Voting in the Thakurgaon-1 by-election was held at 185 polling centres from 8am to 4pm on Thursday.

After the votes were counted, Returning Officer and Thakurgaon District Election Officer Md Kamrul Islam announced the results at the District Shilpakala Academy auditorium around 9:30pm.

Mirza Faisal, the younger brother of President Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, was declared the winner.