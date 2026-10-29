October 29, 2026

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BNP’s Faisal Amin eyes big win in Thakurgaon by-election

Voting is under way at 185 centres, with 115 declared risky by the administration, and will run until 4pm

BNP’s Faisal Amin eyes big win in Thakurgaon by-election

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 29 Oct 2026, 11:17 AM

Updated : 29 Oct 2026, 11:17 AM

BNP candidate Mirza Faisal Amin, the younger brother of President Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, has voiced hope of a big win in the Thakurgaon by-election.

After casting his vote at Thakurgaon Government Girls' High School around 8am on Thursday, Faisal said he expected an emphatic win, adding that all voters were his supporters and voting would be “peaceful”.

Asked about the administration classifying 115 polling centres as risky, he said he saw no cause for concern and trusted officials to take appropriate measures.

He said the weather was unfavourable but expected voter turnout to rise as the day progressed, despite the election being a by-election.

Asked whether he would accept the result, the BNP candidate said tolerance of differing opinions was fundamental to democracy and he had no intention of rejecting the people's verdict.

Voting began at 8am at all 185 polling centres and is scheduled to continue uninterrupted until 4pm.

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