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President Mirza Fakhrul visits ailing Minister Moyeen Khan at hospital

The local government minister, admitted with chest pain, is under close observation

President Mirza Fakhrul visits ailing Minister Moyeen Khan at hospital

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 23 Oct 2026, 03:12 PM

Updated : 23 Oct 2026, 03:12 PM

President Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has visited Local Government Minister Abdul Moyeen Khan, who is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Bangabhaban, which serves as the president’s official residence and office, confirmed the visit to Evercare Hospital on Friday morning.

He asked after the minister and wished him a speedy recovery, it said. The minister’s wife, lawyer Roksana Khandaker, was present. Evercare cardiologist Shahabuddin Talukder and other doctors briefed the president on Moyeen’s latest condition. The veteran politician was admitted to Evercare Hospital on Wednesday with chest pain. He is suffering from breathing difficulties and a heart condition. Doctors have kept him under close observation, and his condition is now stable. =============== Tags:

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