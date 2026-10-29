Voting ends in Thakurgaon-1 by-election, counting under way

Voting has ended on schedule in the Thakurgaon-1 by-election, held after Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir became president and vacated the seat.

Counting began after 4pm on Thursday, said Kamrul Islam, the returning officer and Thakurgaon district election officer.

Polling began at 8am at the constituency’s 185 centres and ran without a break until 4pm.

Election Commission officials said it ended peacefully, with no violence anywhere.

Turnout was low in the morning but rose as the day wore on. The election office had said 52 percent of votes were cast by 3pm.

The final turnout figure was not immediately available after polling ended at 4pm.