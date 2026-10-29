October 29, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Voting ends in Thakurgaon-1 by-election, counting under way

Election officials say no violence has been reported at any of the 185 polling centres

Voting ends in Thakurgaon-1 by-election, counting under way

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 29 Oct 2026, 05:03 PM

Updated : 29 Oct 2026, 05:03 PM

Voting has ended on schedule in the Thakurgaon-1 by-election, held after Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir became president and vacated the seat.

Counting began after 4pm on Thursday, said Kamrul Islam, the returning officer and Thakurgaon district election officer.

Polling began at 8am at the constituency’s 185 centres and ran without a break until 4pm.

Election Commission officials said it ended peacefully, with no violence anywhere.

Turnout was low in the morning but rose as the day wore on. The election office had said 52 percent of votes were cast by 3pm.

The final turnout figure was not immediately available after polling ended at 4pm.

Related Stories
Thakurgaon BNP candidate eyes big win
Thakurgaon BNP candidate eyes big win
President visits ailing Moyeen Khan at hospital
President visits ailing Moyeen Khan at hospital
Raise Dhaka University to the level of leading institutions: president
Raise Dhaka University to the level of leading institutions: president
President urges restraint in AI use
President urges restraint in AI use
Read More
A century, a collapse and a fightback
A century, a collapse and a fightback
October 29, 2026
October 29, 2026
Pentagon releases photo of top-secret Chinese spacecraft
Pentagon releases photo of top-secret Chinese spacecraft
Spain’s deadly train disaster threatens Sánchez campaign
Spain’s deadly train disaster threatens Sánchez campaign
Read More
Opinion

Jamie McGeever

Lula’s win deals blow to Trump’s ‘Donroe Doctrine’
Jamie McGeever

Reuters

AI gloom revives the spectre of stagflation
Reuters

Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman

Shushuk: The life of our rivers
Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman

Jamie McGeever

Global imbalances risk amplifying AI unwind
Jamie McGeever
Read More