October 29, 2026

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Meta loses appeals against interim measures imposed by French regulators

The ruling keeps in place requirements for Meta to negotiate with press organisations and disclose information

Meta loses appeals against interim measures imposed by French regulators
The logo of Meta is seen at the entrance of the company's temporary stand ahead of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland Jan 18, 2025. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters

Published : 29 Oct 2026, 05:56 PM

Updated : 29 Oct 2026, 05:55 PM

Meta Platforms has lost its appeals against interim measures imposed by French regulators over media organisations' publishing rights in the Paris Court of Appeals, the court said on Thursday.

French law requires that press agencies and publishers authorise digital reproduction of their work and are entitled to payment for their work. Meta negotiated with press organisations to reach agreements for payment, but the talks were never completed.

The organisations, in turn, reached out to French regulators, who issued two interim measures against Meta in July, requiring Meta to negotiate with press organisations, provide them with information about the revenue of its social media platforms and the use of protected content, and not to degrade the manner of displaying content from the press.

Meta appealed those decisions in August, which the court rejected on Thursday.

"The Court concluded that Meta's practices, specifically regarding the methods used to determine the amounts payable as 'neighboring rights' to press publishers, may constitute an abuse of a dominant position, which is prohibited under both European and French competition law," the court said in a statement.

A Meta spokesperson said the tech giant was disappointed by the ruling.

"We are assessing next steps but will continue to comply with the interim measures and negotiate in good faith, and hope the publishers will do the same," the spokesperson said.

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