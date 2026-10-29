October 29, 2026

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Pentagon unclassifies photograph of China’s secretive Shenlong spacecraft in orbit

Newly declassified Defense Intelligence Agency images expose structural details of China’s uncrewed Shenlong spacecraft in orbit

Pentagon unclassifies photograph of China’s secretive Shenlong spacecraft in orbit
A satellite-to-satellite view of China's experimental, uncrewed reusable spaceplane Shenlong in orbit. The high-resolution photograph reveals the craft's underside, wings, and an attached service module with extended solar arrays via US Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) / Vantor (formerly Maxar Technologies)

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 29 Oct 2026, 06:28 PM

Updated : 29 Oct 2026, 06:28 PM

The United States has published a declassified, high-resolution photograph of a top-secret Chinese space plane currently orbiting Earth, reports The Independent.

Captured in 2024 by commercial imaging firm Vantor, the image of China's uncrewed Shenlong spacecraft was made public in a Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) report examining space threats.

The winged vehicle closely resembles the US Space Force's secretive X-37B and features functional payload bay doors designed to deploy or retrieve small satellites while in orbit.

The DIA report noted that Shenlong has completed four orbital missions since 2020, with its most recent launch taking place in February 2026.

During previous flights, the craft demonstrated advanced maneuvering capabilities, approaching within 100 metres of a companion satellite to conduct proximity operations and possible rendezvous tests.

While intelligence officials confirmed there is no evidence that Shenlong carries weapons, the broader report detailed accelerating space warfare developments by foreign powers.

These include Chinese ground-based directed-energy laser weapons designed to disable satellites, as well as Russian efforts to develop a space-based nuclear weapon capable of disrupting global satellite constellations and power grids, according to The Independent.

Although international treaties prohibit placing nuclear weapons in Earth's orbit, no comprehensive global regulatory framework currently governs military operations in space.

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