October 23, 2026

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China opposes arms race in space, official document shows

Space arms race and battlefield ambitions threaten global space security, the document says

China opposes arms race in space, official document shows
Chinese flags hang along East Nanjing Road as people walk on China's National Day in Shanghai, China, Oct 1, 2026. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters

Published : 23 Oct 2026, 09:41 PM

Updated : 23 Oct 2026, 09:41 PM

China on Friday released a document detailing its official position on "space governance" that reaffirms its opposition to the weaponisation of outer space and to a space arms race.

● China opposes the weaponisation and militarisation of outer space and is against its use "for activities that harm other countries' sovereignty, security, or development interests," according to the document, which was released by its foreign ministry

● China opposes offensive military policies in outer space and calls for "every possible effort to prevent an arms race in outer space", it says

● The document adds that "the risk of an arms race in outer space and the trend toward turning it into a battlefield have become the greatest threats and challenges to space security"

● The document calls for regulating commercial space activities and says China encourages "the development of the space economy". It says commercial space activities should "not infringe upon the lawful rights and interests of other countries, and in particular avoid unlawfully intervening in other countries' armed conflicts and internal affairs"

● The document also calls for outer space to be explored and used for peaceful purposes. It says all countries' right to access, explore and use space should be safeguarded

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