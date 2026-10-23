Fast-fashion group Shein agrees to pay $100 million to settle US FTC probe

A company logo for fashion brand Shein is seen on a pile of gift bags on its Christmas bus as part of a nationwide promotional tour in Liverpool, Britain, Dec 14, 2024. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

A company logo for fashion brand Shein is seen on a pile of gift bags on its Christmas bus as part of a nationwide promotional tour in Liverpool, Britain, Dec 14, 2024. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

Chinese fast-fashion giant Shein has agreed to pay $100 million to settle an investigation by the US Federal Trade Commission over delivery delays and other customer complaints, a source with direct knowledge told Reuters on Friday.

The settlement, equivalent to 44 percent of Shein's second-quarter profit, is the latest to hit the online fast-fashion retailer facing a regulatory and tax crackdown in Europe and the US that has slammed the brakes on its growth.

Shein, founded in China though headquartered in Singapore, said in a statement to Reuters that it had "reached a constructive outcome with the FTC", and that additional information would be shared soon. An FTC spokesperson declined to comment.

The company had warned in July filings for its Hong Kong IPO that the US probe could lead to significant fines.

Consumers filed more than 12,000 complaints about Shein over more than $11 million in purchases between January 2020 and June 2026, according to FTC records reviewed by Reuters.

At least some of those relate to shipping, with customers reporting to the FTC and Better Business Bureau that they never received packages that Shein had marked as delivered and that Shein customer service did not resolve the issue.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the substance of the complaints, or whether they were ultimately resolved.

Shein Shares Down 22 Percent From Listing Price

As well as selling its own-brand clothing, Shein's website also operates as a marketplace where third-party sellers offer everything from toys to household appliances and decor.

Shein shares have already dropped 22 percent from their Sept 1 listing price as investors have grasped the extent to which fees on e-commerce packages imposed by the European Union have dented its business there.

Jefferies analysts say Shein's app downloads across ten markets were down 42 percent in September versus a year ago.

Shein is also still under investigation by the European Commission over illegal products on its marketplace. It was fined €150 million ($168 million) by France's data protection authority over the improper use of cookies last year.

It's not the first time the US FTC has taken action against online retailers over deliveries.

US firm Fashion Nova was fined $9.3 million in 2020 for failing to meet shipping promises to customers and giving them gift cards instead of refunds.

Crocs Inc-owned Hey Dude was also fined $1.95 million in 2023 for failing to notify customers of shipping delays and suppressing negative reviews.