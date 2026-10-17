Barcola shines as Liverpool labour to 2-1 win over Brentford

Liverpool bounced back from last week’s 3-0 Premier League drubbing by Manchester City with a workmanlike 2-1 win at Brentford on Saturday, as winger Bradley Barcola showcased the full range of his talents despite spurning two gilt-edged chances.

Keane Lewis-Potter had given the home side the lead in the 44th minute but Yehor Yarmoliuk was sent off for an attempted headbutt deep into first-half stoppage time, and Victor Munoz and Alexander Isak completed Liverpool's comeback with second-half goals to seal the three points.

"Super-happy with the win. It's a tough ground, it's a tough team to play, especially away from home. We knew it was going to be a bit of a scrappy game and it's important to come out on top," Isak said.

Vitaly Janelt picked up a second yellow card in stoppage time to leave Brentford with nine men, and Barcola then squandered another opportunity when he opted to pass rather than shoot after Liverpool broke forward on the counter-attack.

Perhaps his mind was still on his first-half opportunity, when he intercepted Janelt’s attempted header and raced clear, only to lift his effort over the onrushing goalkeeper and wide. Either way, the two chances gave Liverpool fans a glimpse of what may be to come once he settles fully on Merseyside.

Signed from Paris St Germain in a deal worth up to 123 million pounds, the 24-year-old was a constant threat from his starting position on the left wing, cutting inside onto his right foot to shoot or cross and moving infield or up front whenever the opportunity arose.

With opponents often deploying five players across the back against the leading sides, Barcola’s skill, agility and trickery offer Liverpool another means of unlocking compact defences following Mohamed Salah’s departure at the end of last season.

"I think there's still lots to improve. We're taking steps and we're grabbing points on the way which is important. It's a tough place to come, so three points is really good," Isak said.