Guimaraes seals Arsenal win after Leeds strike first in Premier League return

Arsenal came from behind to beat Leeds United 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, with Brazilian Bruno Guimaraes scoring the winner after coming off the bench as the Premier League resumed following a lengthy international break.

Arsenal struggled to create chances in a frustrating first half and fell behind 10 minutes after the break when James Justin fired home a clever pull-back from Gabriel Gudmundsson.

Riccardo Calafiori equalised for Arsenal seven minutes later, the Italian jumping to steer in Ben White’s knock-down.

Guimaraes then secured the win in the 70th minute with a well-worked goal, sending a low shot into the far corner from the edge of the box.

The victory lifted champions Arsenal to second in the table on 15 points, behind Manchester City on goal difference. Leeds are fifth on nine points.