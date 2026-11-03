November 03, 2026

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Jaissle frustrated after Newcastle players go off script in loss to Everton

The 38-year-old German says his players were struggling to transfer what they had worked on in training onto the pitch

Jaissle frustrated after Newcastle players go off script in loss to Everton
Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Newcastle United - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - Oct 25, 2026 Newcastle United manager Matthias Jaissle applauds fans after the match. Reuters

Reuters

Published : 03 Nov 2026, 08:31 PM

Updated : 03 Nov 2026, 08:31 PM

Newcastle United manager Matthias Jaissle said pumping long balls into the Everton half had not been part of the plan after his side lost 1-0 at home in the Premier League on Monday.

Newcastle have won just one of their five home league games so far this season and are 13th in the league with 11 points from 9 matches.

Jaissle, who was appointed in August following Eddie Howe's departure, said his players were struggling to transfer what they had worked on in training onto the pitch.

"We have a clear identity on how we want to play football. We want to, especially here at home, stress the opposition high on the pitch," the 38-year-old German told a press conference.

"Today you saw that we were not brave enough to really go all the way, to make the last steps, and force them to make mistakes. Also in possession, it was not the plan to shoot the long balls.

"We spoke about patterns, how we can create problems, how we create 2v1 situations on the pitch. But again, there was not much to see today in these 90 minutes. This is something we need to work on."

Newcastle next travel to face Fulham on Saturday.

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