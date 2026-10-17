Neto double fires Chelsea past Everton but Martinez injury mars win

Chelsea beat Everton 2-0 in the Premier League on Saturday thanks to a double from Pedro Neto as the London club provisionally moved up to fourth in a game overshadowed by an injury to goalkeeper Emi Martinez.

After a goalless but feisty first half that produced five yellow cards and several heated exchanges, Chelsea needed just 43 seconds after the restart to go 1-0 up when an unmarked Neto swept home.

The game was paused for several minutes when Chelsea's Martinez was taken off on a stretcher following a collision with Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite, with 21-year-old keeper Mike Penders coming on for his Premier League debut.

Chelsea doubled their lead in the 90th minute when Neto pounced on a loose ball after Jordan Henderson's free kick was blocked by the wall, finding the bottom corner with a composed finish as Everton suffered their first defeat of the season.