October 24, 2026

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Chelsea's Martinez out for a few weeks after jaw surgery, says Alonso

A collision with Branthwaite has left the goalkeeper injured and requiring hospital treatment

Chelsea&#039;s Martinez out for a few weeks after jaw surgery, says Alonso
Football - Premier League - Everton v Chelsea - Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool, Britain - Oct 17, 2026 Chelsea's Emiliano Martinez receives medical attention after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters

Published : 24 Oct 2026, 03:16 AM

Updated : 24 Oct 2026, 03:16 AM

Chelsea's Argentina goalkeeper Emi Martinez will be out for several weeks after surgery on a fractured jaw, manager Xabi Alonso said ahead of his side's Premier League clash at home to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

● Martinez suffered the injury during Chelsea's 2-0 win over Everton on Saturday and was taken to hospital following a collision with defender Jarrad Branthwaite.

● "He's been better; he had the surgery. We still need to wait. (He will be out for] a few weeks. Hopefully less than more," Alonso told a press conference on Friday.

● Mike Penders is expected to start against Spurs. "He is ready," Alonso said. "He has been training well and played a couple of cup games where he showed he has a good level ... when he came on against Everton, he showed in a few minutes his personality and qualities."

● The Chelsea boss also provided an update on Malo Gusto and Pep Chavarria, who missed last weekend's victory due to illness and injury, respectively.

● "Malo (Gusto) is fine. Pep (Chavarria) is training a little bit more but he is not going to make it," the Spaniard said.

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