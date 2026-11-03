November 03, 2026

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McTominay returns to Scotland squad after heart surgery

Defender Kieran Tierney and striker Che Adams also return from injury

McTominay returns to Scotland squad after heart surgery
Football - Serie A - Juventus v Napoli - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - Nov 1, 2026 Napoli's Scott McTominay during the warm up before the match. REUTERS/Claudia Greco

Reuters

Published : 03 Nov 2026, 09:35 PM

Updated : 03 Nov 2026, 09:35 PM

Scotland have recalled midfielder Scott McTominay, defender Kieran Tierney and striker Che Adams for this month's UEFA Nations League fixtures against North Macedonia and Switzerland, the Scottish Football Association said on Tuesday.

McTominay, 29, underwent minor heart surgery in September and missed the last international window.

Tierney and Adams also return from injury, and defender James Penrice, on loan at Rangers from Greek club AEK Athens, has earned a call-up and could make his senior Scotland debut.

Scott McKenna misses out with a back strain. Lennon Miller, Josh Doig, Colby Donovan and James Wilson have been omitted from the squad.

Scotland sit third in Group B1 on four points from four matches, three points behind Slovenia and eight adrift of leaders Switzerland. They host North Macedonia on November 13 before travelling to face Switzerland three days later.

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