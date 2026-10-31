November 01, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Man City rue poor finishing in home loss to Brighton

Brighton have claimed a historic first PL win at City's home despite facing 21 shots from Maresca's side

Man City rue poor finishing in home loss to Brighton
Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - Oct 31, 2026 Manchester City's Matheus Nunes and Erling Haaland look dejected after the match REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters

Published : 01 Nov 2026, 01:25 AM

Updated : 01 Nov 2026, 01:25 AM

Manchester City slumped to their second Premier League defeat in a row on Saturday, going down 1-0 at home to third-placed Brighton & Hove Albion thanks to an early goal by Yasin Ayari.

City could be knocked off their perch at the top of the table if Arsenal get at least a point at Liverpool on Sunday.

The defeat was City's first at home by Brighton in the Premier League, and though Enzo Maresca's side managed 21 shots on goal, only six were on target and none managed to beat keeper Bart Verbruggen.

"Unbelievable feeling. We go 1-0 up and then to hang tight, the last 30-40 minutes we completely lost control of the game," Verbruggen told Sky Sports.

"The manager said this morning we have to dig deep and that's what we did. So happy to get over the line and can't wait to celebrate with the boys."

City remained top on 21 points, ahead of Arsenal on goal difference, and Brighton remain third on 19 points after six wins and a draw in their opening nine games.

"(We're) just focusing every day on what's ahead of us and the job we have. We will continue to do that and see where it leaves us at the end of the season," Verbruggen said.

City's star-studded attack struggled, with giant Norwegian striker Erling Haaland looking a shadow of himself as his run of scoring in seven successive Premier League games ended.

"We created a lot of chances, disappointing to lose. Didn't manage to put chances away, on another day we put three or four away," City midfielder Elliot Anderson said.

"We're all disappointed. Not good enough, we don't want to be losing games but we've got to stick together - we've had a great start to the season, two disappointing results now, but we have to stick together."

Related Stories
Man City must accept rule breach penalty: Lineker
Man City must accept rule breach penalty: Lineker
Man City appeal Premier League financial ruling
Man City appeal Premier League financial ruling
Etihad seeks legal advice after Man City findings
Etihad seeks legal advice after Man City findings
Man City surprised by financial breach findings
Man City surprised by financial breach findings
Read More
Zaman ton powers Pakistan to tri-series title
Zaman ton powers Pakistan to tri-series title
Nigeria probes 2 suspected Ebola cases
Nigeria probes 2 suspected Ebola cases
Man City rue poor finishing in Brighton loss
Man City rue poor finishing in Brighton loss
Pakistan home to nearly half of MENAAP’s poorest
Pakistan home to nearly half of MENAAP’s poorest
Read More
Opinion

Md Hasnain

Are we doing enough to save our soil?
Md Hasnain

Sabir Mustafa

Trump’s political legacy hangs in the balance
Sabir Mustafa

Jamie McGeever

Lula’s win deals blow to Trump’s ‘Donroe Doctrine’
Jamie McGeever

Reuters

AI gloom revives the spectre of stagflation
Reuters
Read More