November 01, 2026

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Nigeria reports two suspected Ebola cases in northeast region

If confirmed, the new cases would indicate local transmission of the virus within the country, raising serious public health concerns

Nigeria reports two suspected Ebola cases in northeast region
Relatives attend the funeral of an eight-month pregnant Congolese woman, who died of Ebola, and her fetus, at a cemetery, as aid agencies intensify efforts to contain a new Ebola outbreak involving the Bundibugyo species, in Butembo, North Kivu province, Democratic Republic of Congo, Oct 5, 2026. REUTERS/Gradel Muyisa Mumbere

Reuters

Published : 01 Nov 2026, 01:50 AM

Updated : 01 Nov 2026, 01:50 AM

Health authorities in Nigeria are investigating two suspected Ebola cases in the country's northeast region, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention said on Saturday.

The two individuals have been isolated while officials carry out contact identification, listing and laboratory testing, authorities said in a post on X.

The post added that the cases remain suspected, and confirmation depends on laboratory results.

Nigeria confirmed its first Ebola case in more than a decade last week in a Swiss woman who had travelled to Uganda and then returned to the capital, Abuja, in central Nigeria. She and her husband were evacuated to Switzerland on Monday.

The two additional cases, if confirmed, could mean that the disease has spread within Nigeria, which would be a major public health concern. Authorities did not say whether they were believed to be linked to the first case.

The centre of Africa's Ebola outbreak is in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where more than 5,000 people have died since it was declared in May. Kenya and Uganda have also reported cases.

There are no approved treatments or vaccines to combat the rare Bundibugyo species, which is behind the Congo outbreak.

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