Suspected Ebola case arrives in Switzerland from Nigeria, hospital says

Nigeria's Index Ebola patient is taken on a medical evacuation flight to Switzerland from Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, in Abuja, Nigeria Oct 26, 2026, in this screengrab obtained from a handout video. ARISE NEWS/Handout via REUTERS

Nigeria's Index Ebola patient is taken on a medical evacuation flight to Switzerland from Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, in Abuja, Nigeria Oct 26, 2026, in this screengrab obtained from a handout video. ARISE NEWS/Handout via REUTERS

A man with suspected Ebola infection has arrived in Switzerland from Nigeria and been admitted to the University Hospital Zurich, a spokesperson for the hospital said on Monday.

The Nigerian government said earlier that a woman with Ebola, the wife of a Swiss diplomat, left on a medical evacuation flight to Switzerland on Monday morning and that her husband was also on the plane.

Flight tracking websites indicated the plane arrived in Switzerland on Monday afternoon.

The spokesperson did not identify the man but said that a woman had also been taken to Geneva for treatment.

Geneva authorities declined to comment and said the Swiss government would issue a statement shortly with details.