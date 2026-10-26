NCP demands IGP’s ouster, calling his ‘crossfire’ remarks a human rights threat

The National Citizen Party (NCP) has condemned Inspector General of Police Ali Hossain Fakir’s remarks on “crossfire”, demanding his immediate removal over what it called a threat to the rule of law and human rights.

In a statement on Monday night, the party said police were not obliged to follow unlawful government orders, citing the Penal Code and Police Act.

It also called for the force to be freed from illegal practices and for a police commission to be formed in line with the July Charter.

At a bank opening in Old Dhaka earlier on Monday, Fakir said police would act as required by law and the Constitution, adding: “If crossfire is needed and the government allows it, we will do that.”

Police Headquarters later said he had used the term to convey firmness in law enforcement, not to endorse extrajudicial killings.

The NCP said government approval could never legitimise such killings.

It accused the ruling BNP of contradicting its pledge to end enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings, made in its 31-point state-reform plan.

The party called the remarks provocative and unlawful, warning they could encourage illegal force by officers and open the door to further human rights abuses.