Police say IGP’s ‘crossfire’ remark was not a call for extrajudicial killings

Police Headquarters has clarified that Inspector General of Police Ali Hossain Fakir did not mean extrajudicial killings when he used the term “crossfire” while discussing law and order.

The explanation came in a statement on Monday evening amid criticism of the police chief’s remarks, made at the opening of the Community Islamic Bank System in Dhaka’s Chawkbazar earlier in the day.

“Our responsibility is to apply the law wherever and whenever necessary. If crossfire is needed and the government allows it, we will do that,” the IGP said.

Political parties and organisations criticised the statement and demanded its withdrawal.

In its response, police headquarters said the IGP had been expressing his commitment to taking effective action against drug traders, terrorists, extortionists and criminals threatening public safety.

“He used the word ‘crossfire’ in its literal sense to convey firmness in law enforcement. He did not use it to mean extrajudicial killings or punishment outside the judicial process,” the statement said.

Citing attacks on police, the statement said officers had faced 176 attacks in the first 10 months of this year while maintaining law and order, arresting criminals, preventing illegal activities and performing official duties. Four officers were killed and 370 seriously injured.

Police said officers sometimes faced direct resistance and attacks from criminals, organised assailants and lawbreakers.

It cited the Penal Code 1860, Code of Criminal Procedure 1898 and Police Act 1861 as laws recognising police officers’ right to self-defence.

At the bank event, the IGP also expressed frustration with journalists’ criticism of police.

“If we use batons, you call us fascist police. If we remain silent, you call us weak police. You have to give us an environment to work. You have to empower us,” he said.

Some journalists’ leaders also criticised those remarks.

Police Headquarters said the IGP had not intended to make sweeping comments about journalists and that his words had been inadvertent.

The statement said Bangladesh Police remained committed to protecting lives and property and upholding the rule of law professionally and impartially, while respecting human rights.