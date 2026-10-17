National eye hospital’s surgical capacity falls far short of daily cataract demand

For Fazila Khatun, cataract surgery in Khulna brought no lasting relief. Now, after doctors advised treatment, she has travelled to Dhaka’s National Institute of Ophthalmology and Hospital, to find that securing a surgery date may mean another long wait.

Her father, Sirajul Islam, brought her to Dhaka on Tuesday. They are staying at a relative’s home in Hemayetpur and making trips to the hospital, where beds are unavailable and the queue for surgery stretches.

“There are no vacant beds, so they are not admitting her. We cannot afford to spend money on surgery at a private hospital either. So we are waiting to see when we can get a date,” Sirajul said.

He was among at least 10 patients and relatives who spoke to bdnews24.com outside the 250-bed hospital on Thursday.

They said the longest delays came when trying to obtain diagnostic tests and surgery dates.

Crowds filled corridors and gathered outside rooms on the first and second floors. Queues snaked past outpatient services, diagnostic-report collection, online appointments and the free-medicine counter.

Doctors say more than 3,000 patients visit the outpatient department each day.

Hospital authorities say providing care for so many people has become difficult with the available staff, including doctors.

Just 30 Retinal Scans a Day

CFP is an important eye test that captures images of the retina and optic nerve. The images help doctors assess the retina, optic disc, changes in blood vessels and other conditions.

Assistant Director Rezwanur Rahman Sohel said the hospital has three machines for CFP tests, but two broke down several months ago and took a long time to repair.

“Because these tests were unavailable for several months, a backlog of patients built up. Different dates had been given to them; as a result, 30 patients a day are now accommodated from among both old and new patients,” he said.

Cataract Surgery under Pressure

Patients travel from across Bangladesh for advanced eye care, although cataract operations are available elsewhere.

Asma Begum brought her daughter for surgery. The child has had cataracts since birth, she said, and doctors had advised her to wear glasses.

But because she was so young, the family did not take their use seriously enough.

“Her eye condition has worsened because of this. The doctors here are recommending surgery, but it will take another 15 days to get an operation date,” Asma said.

Sohel said the hospital performs 120 to 130 cataract operations free of charge each day, the maximum its operating theatres can handle. Yet 400 to 500 patients arrive daily with the condition.

“We are working at full capacity. Cataract operations are also performed at divisional hospitals around the country and at some specialised hospitals. It is not a particularly complicated procedure, but people flock to this hospital. This puts us under pressure and delays care for patients,” he said.

“We advise people to rely on hospitals in their own regions for routine cataract surgery,” he added.

Crowds from Early Morning

Patients begin arriving early. All outpatient ticket counters open before 8am, doctors say.

Mamun, who travelled from Kishoreganj, had booked an appointment online. After seeing a doctor, he was referred to another department and was waiting at queue number 45.

Julfikar Ali brought his father, Abdul Aziz, from Mymensingh after a road accident left him with a severe eye injury. They had arrived in Dhaka the previous day and reached the hospital at 8am.

“I saw a doctor at 1pm. He prescribed several tests. I still haven’t got a place in the queue for those tests. The deadline for depositing the money has passed [on Saturday]. After I deposit it [on Sunday], I will find out when I can get a date,” he said.

Sohel said the hospital needed many more machines, equipment and doctors.

It has asked the ministry to expand capacity from 250 to 500 beds, and he said he had heard the proposal was making positive progress.

“If this project is approved, many more people will receive care,” he said.

He added that hospital tickets remain valid for a year and doctors continue writing advice as long as space remains on them. “Even with limited staff, we do not turn any patient away.”