October 17, 2026

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Doctor suspended after PM Tarique catches him smoking during surprise hospital visit

The prime minister finds the associate professor smoking in an untidy office during a surprise visit to Shishu Hospital

Doctor suspended after PM Tarique catches him smoking during surprise hospital visit

Rabiul Islam Tuhin Rabiul Islam Tuhin

Published : 17 Oct 2026, 03:08 PM

Updated : 17 Oct 2026, 03:08 PM

A surprise visit to Shishu Hospital leads to disciplinary action as the prime minister raises concerns over smoking and poor cleanliness.

A doctor at Bangladesh Shishu Hospital and Institute has been suspended after Prime Minister Tarique Rahman found him smoking in his office during a surprise inspection.

The incident occurred at the children's hospital in Dhaka's Agargaon on Saturday, according to Deputy Press Secretary Hasan Shiplu.

"The prime minister was unhappy to find a doctor smoking in his office. The room was also untidy," Shiplu said.

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The doctor was identified as Associate Prof Rafiqul Islam.

Tarique instructed Prof AKM Azizul Haque, chairman of the hospital's governing board, to take action against him.

"Following the prime minister's instruction, Dr Rafiqul Islam has been suspended," Shiplu said.

The prime minister inspected several departments and reviewed the hospital's working conditions and cleanliness, urging doctors and other staff to maintain hygiene and carry out their duties responsibly.

The visit was part of a day-long tour of hospitals and educational institutions across Dhaka to assess dengue prevention measures and cleanliness.

Earlier, Tarique visited Kuwait-Bangladesh Friendship Government Hospital in Uttara, where he expressed dissatisfaction with the management, before visiting several educational institutions.

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