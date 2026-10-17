PM Tarique tours Dhaka hospitals to assess dengue response, cleanliness

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has set out to inspect dengue prevention measures and cleanliness at hospitals and educational institutions across Dhaka.

He left his Gulshan residence at 9:10am on Saturday, Deputy Press Secretary Hasan Shiplu told bdnews24.com.

"The prime minister is heading first to Kuwait-Bangladesh Friendship Government Hospital in Uttara to inspect the measures taken by hospital authorities to tackle dengue," Shiplu said.

He said Tarique was also scheduled to visit Dhaka Medical College Hospital and other hospitals in the Dhaka North and South city corporation areas.

On Sept 12, the prime minister launched a three-month dengue prevention campaign focusing on cleanliness and public awareness.

The visits come as Bangladesh grapples with a dengue outbreak that has claimed 335 lives this year, including 90 in October, according to the latest figures from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Four more deaths and 1,181 hospital admissions were reported on Friday, taking the year's total hospitalisations to 108,440. September was the deadliest month so far, with 148 deaths and 43,774 hospital admissions.