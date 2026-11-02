November 02, 2026

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Tarique orders comprehensive preparations to tackle earthquake risks

The directive covers vulnerable buildings, building code enforcement and emergency rescue capacity

Tarique orders comprehensive preparations to tackle earthquake risks

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 02 Nov 2026, 02:25 PM

Updated : 02 Nov 2026, 02:25 PM

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has ordered all-out preparations to deal with earthquakes.

He gave the directive at a meeting on earthquake readiness at the Prime Minister’s Office in the Secretariat on Monday morning, according to his Deputy Press Secretary Hasan Shiplu.

“The meeting discussed what should be done to tackle potential earthquake risks,” Shiplu said. “The prime minister directed officials to strengthen advance preparations, identify risky buildings and boost emergency rescue capacity.”

Tarique called for a coordinated action plan to ensure public safety in Dhaka and other earthquake-prone parts of the country.

He told officials to identify risky and old buildings, follow the national building code in construction and raise capacity for swift rescue in emergencies.

Effective coordination among all ministries, local government bodies, Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK), Fire Service and Civil Defence and other emergency agencies is vital to cut deaths and damage in disasters like earthquakes, he said.

The prime minister also pressed for safety at hospitals, schools and other key structures, enough rescue equipment, training for rescuers and greater public awareness.

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