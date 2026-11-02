November 02, 2026

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Crimes against humanity charges against 7, including Amu, Tawfiq-e-Elahi, at tribunal

They are accused as influential figures and policymakers in the then government, who had taken part in, assisted and advised efforts to suppress the July Movement

Crimes against humanity charges against 7, including Amu, Tawfiq-e-Elahi, at tribunal

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 02 Nov 2026, 03:32 PM

Updated : 02 Nov 2026, 03:31 PM

Formal charges have been filed against seven people, including former minister Amir Hossain Amu and former prime minister’s advisor Tawfiq-e-Elahi, in a case over crimes against humanity committed during the July Mass Uprising.

The prosecution submitted the charges to International Crimes Tribunal-2 on Monday.

The other accused are former ministers Muhammad Faruk Khan, Shahjahan Khan, Dipu Moni and Abdur Razzaque, and former lawmaker Mirza Azam.

The prosecution said Mirza Azam remains at large, while the other six accused are currently in jail.

After the submission of the charges, Prosecutor Gazi Monawar Hossain Tamim told reporters that the then government had acted to suppress the movement as part of state policy, while the Awami League and the 14-party alliance had taken political decisions to that end.

He said the accused, as influential figures and policymakers in the then government, had taken part in, assisted and advised efforts to suppress the movement.

“As a result, 1,400 protesters were killed and 25,000 injured during the July Mass Uprising. These are the allegations against the accused,” the prosecutor said.

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