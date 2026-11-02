Schoolboy injured by 'brickbat' amid garment workers’ wage protests in Ashulia

A schoolboy has been left bleeding after being struck by a flying brickbat during garment worker wage protests in Dhaka's Ashulia.

He was taken to Nasir Uddin Memorial Hospital after being hurt in Jirani around noon on Monday.

The victim has been identified as 10-year-old Nuruzzaman Sami, a Class 5 student at Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishthan (BKSP) Public School.

Bithi Akter, a staffer at the hospital, told bdnews24.com the child was hit on the head by a brickbat and lost some blood.

“Guardians took him home after treatment at our emergency unit. He is fine otherwise,” she said.

Bloodied photos of the boy have gone viral on social media, with posts claiming police shot him.

Industrial Police and Ashulia Police Station, however, had no information about the incident.

Garment workers in Ashulia held demonstrations on Monday for a minimum monthly wage of Tk 30,000.

Police said demonstrators torched a covered van and clashed with law enforcers during the protests.

Most garment factories in Narsinghpur, Nishchintapur and Kathgora have declared a holiday because of the unrest.