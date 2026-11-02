November 02, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Schoolboy injured by 'brickbat' amid garment workers’ wage protests in Ashulia

Social media posts claim the child was shot, but police have no such information on the incident

Schoolboy injured by &#039;brickbat&#039; amid garment workers’ wage protests in Ashulia

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 02 Nov 2026, 04:20 PM

Updated : 02 Nov 2026, 04:20 PM

A schoolboy has been left bleeding after being struck by a flying brickbat during garment worker wage protests in Dhaka's Ashulia.

He was taken to Nasir Uddin Memorial Hospital after being hurt in Jirani around noon on Monday.

The victim has been identified as 10-year-old Nuruzzaman Sami, a Class 5 student at Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishthan (BKSP) Public School.

Bithi Akter, a staffer at the hospital, told bdnews24.com the child was hit on the head by a brickbat and lost some blood.

“Guardians took him home after treatment at our emergency unit. He is fine otherwise,” she said.

Bloodied photos of the boy have gone viral on social media, with posts claiming police shot him.

Industrial Police and Ashulia Police Station, however, had no information about the incident.

Garment workers in Ashulia held demonstrations on Monday for a minimum monthly wage of Tk 30,000.

Police said demonstrators torched a covered van and clashed with law enforcers during the protests.

Most garment factories in Narsinghpur, Nishchintapur and Kathgora have declared a holiday because of the unrest.

Related Stories
Covered van torched in Ashulia amid protests
Covered van torched in Ashulia amid protests
Garment workers protest in Mirpur, clash with police
Garment workers protest in Mirpur, clash with police
Minimum wage board formed amid labour unrest
Minimum wage board formed amid labour unrest
Police box torched in Gazipur
Police box torched in Gazipur
Read More
Dengue: 8 die, 1,929 hospitalised
Dengue: 8 die, 1,929 hospitalised
15 killed in Myanmar airstrikes on clinic, school
15 killed in Myanmar airstrikes on clinic, school
3 die of measles symptoms in a day
3 die of measles symptoms in a day
The slum in the shadow of affluent Dhaka
The slum in the shadow of affluent Dhaka
Read More
Opinion

Tirthankar Bandyopadhyay

Remembering Toufique, the mentor and friend
Tirthankar Bandyopadhyay

Md Hasnain

Are we doing enough to save our soil?
Md Hasnain

Sabir Mustafa

Trump’s political legacy hangs in the balance
Sabir Mustafa

Jamie McGeever

Lula’s win deals blow to Trump’s ‘Donroe Doctrine’
Jamie McGeever
Read More