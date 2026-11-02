Bangladesh reports 3 deaths of measles symptoms in a day

Three more people with measles-like symptoms have died in the country over the past 24 hours, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) says.

According to official figures, the death toll from measles and measles-like symptoms has reached 1,257 since Mar 15.

Of them, 1,152 died with measles-like symptoms, while 105 deaths have been confirmed as measles-related.

In a statement issued on Monday, the DGHS said one person each died in the Chattogram, Barishal and Rangpur divisions during the 24 hours commencing at 8am on Sunday.

Dhaka Division has recorded the highest number of deaths from measles-like symptoms, with 511.

It is followed by Sylhet with 203 deaths, Chattogram with 112, Rajshahi with 93, Mymensingh with 89, Barishal with 69, Khulna with 57 and Rangpur with 18.

The statement said 1,492 people across the country developed measles-like symptoms in the past 24 hours. Measles was confirmed in 56 people during the same period.

A total of 1,385 people with measles-like symptoms were admitted to hospitals over the past 24 hours. Of them, 476 were in Dhaka Division, 311 in Chattogram, 141 in Sylhet, 150 in Barishal, 125 in Khulna, 100 in Mymensingh, 39 in Rangpur and 43 in Rajshahi.

According to DGHS data, 206,168 people with measles-like symptoms were admitted to hospitals between Mar 15 and Saturday. Of them, 197,548 recovered and returned home.

The bulletin said the number of people who developed measles-like symptoms this year stands at 231,505. Measles has been confirmed in 23,991 of them.

The DGHS has been maintaining records of measles and measles-like infections and deaths since Mar 15.

However, not all patients who visit hospitals or those who remain outside the hospital system undergo measles testing. As a result, it is difficult to determine the actual number of measles cases.

The DGHS records data only on patients who visit hospitals and are admitted.