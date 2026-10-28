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DAB suspends doctor’s membership over ‘assault’ on IEDCR director

The suspect has also been served a show-cause notice

DAB suspends doctor’s membership over ‘assault’ on IEDCR director

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 28 Oct 2026, 06:53 PM

Updated : 28 Oct 2026, 06:52 PM

The pro-BNP physicians' group Doctors’ Association of Bangladesh (DAB) has suspended the primary membership of Dr Zahid Hasan after he allegedly barged into the office of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) director and assaulted him.

Zahid, who served as DAB’s central executive committee assistant legal affairs secretary, has also been served a show-cause notice, the organisation's President Prof Harun Al Rashid said on Wednesday afternoon.

Signed by DAB Secretary-General Zahirul Islam Shakil, the notice says Dr Zahid's membership was suspended over his alleged involvement in an "unpleasant incident" inside the director’s office on Wednesday morning.

He has been given 48 hours to explain to the president and secretary-general why formal disciplinary action should not be taken against him.

"Both the accused and the victim are members of our association," Prof Rashid said. "The accused previously worked on an IEDCR project but lost his job recently.

“We are not yet certain whether this or another vested interest triggered the incident.

"Taking the assault into account, we have suspended his membership. Further action will be taken swiftly following an investigation."

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