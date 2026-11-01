November 01, 2026

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Police box torched amid garment worker protests in Gazipur

The incident occurred around 10am on Sunday, a Gazipur Metropolitan Police official says

Police box torched amid garment worker protests in Gazipur

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 01 Nov 2026, 01:42 PM

Updated : 01 Nov 2026, 01:42 PM

Police have clashed with garment workers protesting for a minimum wage of Tk 30,000 in Gazipur’s Konabari. A Konabari police box has been set on fire amid the violence.

The incident took place around 10am on Sunday, said Gazipur Metropolitan Police Deputy Police Commissioner (Traffic) Md Ashraful.

He said that garment factory workers launched the demonstration by blocking the highway in the Konabari area of the city in the morning to demand a wage hike. A clash broke out when police tried to restrain the agitated workers. At one point, the workers set fire to the police traffic box.

The glass of the police box was first broken before it was set on fire, he said. The box was mainly used by the police personnel on duty for rest. There was nothing valuable in the box, but the furniture there was burnt in the fire.

Police said that there has been unrest in the Konabari, Shafipur, Mouchak and Palli Bidyut areas of Gazipur since Saturday due to the workers' protest.

There have been occasional clashes with the police, but no casualties have been confirmed in the violence.

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