November 01, 2026

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Vietnam cuts retail electricity price, removes gasoline tax from Nov 1

The average retail tariff will fall to 2,159.9 dong ($0.085) per kilowatt-hour, excluding value-added tax

Vietnam cuts retail electricity price, removes gasoline tax from Nov 1
Representational photo: A power station. Reuters

Reuters

Published : 01 Nov 2026, 01:49 PM

Updated : 01 Nov 2026, 01:49 PM

Vietnam will cut its average retail electricity price ‌by 2 percent and remove its special consumption tax on gasoline from Nov 1 to support economic stability and reduce costs for households and businesses, the government said on Saturday.

The average retail tariff will fall to 2,159.9 dong ($0.085) per kilowatt-hour, excluding value-added tax, the government said in a statement.

Its special consumption tax on gasoline will be cut to ‌zero from 7 percent-10 percent from Nov 1 until the end of March next year

The decision was intended to help maintain macroeconomic stability while supporting social welfare and business activity, it said.

Vietnam targets an economic growth of above 10 percent this year, and fourth-quarter growth must be higher than 12.5 percent to meet that target.

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