Deep depression may intensify into cyclonic storm

A depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman Sea has moved northwestwards and intensified into a deep depression.

It may develop into a cyclone, Meteorologist Md Bazlur Rashid of Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said.

“It could turn into a cyclone today. However, it is unlikely to have much impact on Bangladesh,” he told bdnews24.com.

India’s Meteorological Department (IMD) says the deep depression could intensify into a cyclonic storm by Sunday evening and further strengthen into a severe cyclonic storm by Monday.

At that stage, wind speeds could reach 90 to 100 kph, with gusts of up to 110 kph.

The system may cross the southern coast of India's Andhra Pradesh by Tuesday morning, packing winds of 100 to 110 kph, with gusts reaching up to 120 kph.

Just a few days ago, Cyclone Arnab struck India's Andhra coast, killing several people and causing extensive damage.

If the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal develops into a cyclone, it will be named "Murasu". The name was proposed by India. In Tamil, the word "Murasu" means drum.

Thirteen countries in the World Meteorological Organisation's North Indian Ocean region, covering the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea, participate in the cyclone naming process. They are Bangladesh, India, Iran, the Maldives, Myanmar, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

The BMD said the deep depression was located 1,325km southwest of Chattogram port, 1,260km southwest of Cox's Bazar port, 1,265km southwest of Mongla port and 1,240km southwest of Payra port at 6am on Sunday.

The system is likely to move further west-northwestwards and intensify into a cyclone, the Met Office said in a special bulletin.

Winds within 48km of the centre of the deep depression were blowing at a sustained maximum speed of 50 kph, with gusts reaching up to 60 kph. The sea remained rough near the system's centre.

The department has asked Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra ports to hoist local warning signal No 1.

According to the weather forecast, rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty winds may occur at one or two places in the Rajshahi, Khulna and Sylhet divisions in the 24 hours from 9am on Sunday.

The weather may remain dry elsewhere, with temporarily partly cloudy skies.

Nighttime temperatures across the country may remain nearly unchanged, while daytime temperatures could rise slightly.

In the 24 hours up to 6am on Sunday, Feni recorded the country's highest temperature at 35.5 degrees Celsius, while Tetulia in Panchagarh recorded the lowest at 19 degrees Celsius.

Sandwip recorded the highest rainfall during the period, at 21mm.