Police arrest woman seen with Tahsif in bar over his death

Police have arrested a young woman in the murder case filed over the death of former air force officer Tahsif Souri, whose body was recovered from a river.

She was seen with Tahsif at a bar in Dhaka's Uttara on the night of the incident.

The woman, identified as Disha, was arrested on Saturday night, said Superintendent of Police Masuma Akter of the River Police.

River Police have petitioned a court to remand her to their custody for seven days for questioning.

The petition was filed by case investigating officer Inspector Firoz Uddin of the Tongi River Police Outpost.

Earlier, police arrested Ahmed Shahriar Reza Dwip, described as a friend of Tahsif. He is currently in River Police custody on a four-day remand.

Although Tahsif’s father initially expressed reluctance to file a case following his son’s death, he lodged a complaint at Uttarkhan Police Station late on Friday night, three days after the incident.

A murder case was subsequently filed. Dwip was later shown arrested in the case and sent to court on Saturday.

Although the family did not name anyone as a suspect in its complaint, Dwip came under scrutiny for having been with Tahsif until midnight on the night of the incident and was subsequently arrested.

The case is being investigated by the River Police, the law enforcing agency that recovered Tahsif’s body. They have now taken Disha, the young woman who was with him on the night in question, into custody.

Tahsif, who became known as the person who reportedly recorded a video of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina leaving the country on Aug 5, 2024, was found floating dead in the Turag River near Rajabari Ghat on Wednesday afternoon. River Police recovered his body.

He had left home on his motorcycle on Tuesday evening after Dwip called him downstairs.

Dwip had said on Thursday that they had dinner together at a restaurant before parting ways near the Uttara House Building area.

That night, the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) took Dwip into custody for questioning from his home on Babar Road in Mohammadpur. Based on information provided by him, Tahsif’s motorcycle was recovered on Friday morning from the Mazar Slum area of Tongi.

Dwip also admitted to going to the area, known as a drug hotspot, with Tahsif around midnight. PBI officials later took him to the area on Friday to inspect the location.