Father finally files murder case over death of Tahsif

The father of former Air Force officer Tahsif Sawri has finally lodged a murder case following the recovery of his son's body, which was found floating in the Turag River.

Despite expressing an initial reluctance to pursue legal action after the incident, KM Enayetul Karim initiated a formal complaint with Uttarkhan police on Friday night, three days after the incident.

Deputy Commissioner Rezaul Karim of the Uttara Division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police said a case had been registered on the basis of the complaint.

He told bdnews24.com, "Tahsif’s father has filed a case alleging that his son was murdered. Unidentified individuals have been named as suspects."

River Police, the unit that recovered the body, would oversee the inquiry, he added.

River Police Superintendent Masuma Akter also affirmed that their division would lead the probe, adding that an investigating officer had not yet been assigned.

Just a few hours before filing the case, Enayetul told bdnews24.com: “I will decide on whether to file a case at a later time. Why is a case necessary? I believe that the government will definitely take responsibility in this matter and be very sincere.

“A case means a hassle in our country, a race to the courts. Who wants to get into such a hassle?”

Meanwhile, no official statement has been released on the status of Ahmed Shahriar Reza Dwip -- described as a younger acquaintance close to Tahsif -- who is currently in custody at Uttarkhan Police Station.

Dwip was initially detained for questioning on Thursday night at his residence on Babar Road in Mohammadpur by the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI), after emerging as the last person known to be with Tahsif until midnight on the day of the disappearance.

As questions grew over his detention in the absence of a formal case for three days, he was transferred to the River Police on Friday night.

Following the filing of the case by Tahsif’s family, Dwip was placed in detention.

The floating remains of Tahsif, who made the news as the person who allegedly shared a video of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina's departure from Bangladesh, was recovered by the River Police from Rajabari Ghat area of the Turag River on Wednesday afternoon.

He went downstairs from his house on Tuesday evening “after being called away by Dwip” and left the house with his motorcycle.

Dwip had said on Thursday that he had dinner with Tahsif at a restaurant before they separated in the Uttara House Building area.

That night, the PBI took Dwip into custody for questioning from his house on Babar Road in Mohammadpur.

Based on the information he provided, Tahsif's motorcycle was recovered from the Mazar slum area of Tongi on Friday morning.

Dwip also confessed he went with Tahsif at midnight to the area, which is known as a drug hotspot. PBI officials took Dwip to the area on Friday.

Based on the information provided by Dwip, a PBI official said that while the two were in the area late on Tuesday night, a police team chased them. Dwip hid behind a boundary wall on the banks of Turag, while Tahsif jumped into the river.

Dwip allegedly waited for his chance before slipping away and returning to his house around 2:30am.

Asked why the two were there so late, a PBI official said: "We have heard about the matter. It is a bit sensitive. Let's cross-check it a little more."

On Friday, PBI Additional Deputy Inspector General Md Enayet Hossain Mannan said the statements provided by Dwip were currently being verified.