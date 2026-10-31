Hasina accused over claims of man shot nine times, police find incident 'never happened'

A young man named Nur Hossain filed a case against 76 people, including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, alleging that he was shot nine times and injured during the July Uprising.

A police investigation, however, has revealed that he was never wounded at all.

The medical records submitted in support of his complaint were also found to be forged.

Eight of the suspects in the case were shown arrested while already in custody in connection with other proceedings.

Following the conclusion of the inquiry, Mohammadpur Police sub-inspector Ukyamong Rakhine submitted the final report to the court on Sept 29, recommending the discharge of Hasina and 83 other individuals.

He told bdnews24.com, “The complainant filed the case using a fake medical certificate.

“I have submitted a report to the court recommending the discharge of the suspects.”

Asked about the arrests of the suspects, the investigating officer said: “No one was arrested in connection with this case. They were already in prison on other charges.

“The court later granted the petition to show them formally arrested in this case.”

Asked whether any action had been taken against the complainant, he said: “Nothing of that sort has been initiated on our part. The court may take action if it wishes.”

Repeated attempts to contact 27-year-old Nur for comment were unsuccessful as his mobile phone was switched off.

The case was scheduled for a hearing last Wednesday, when the investigation report was placed before the Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Ashraful Haque’s court.

SI Mizanur Rahman of the prosecution division said, “The court perused the final report and ordered the issuance of a notice to the complainant.

“The next hearing has been scheduled for Dec 1.”

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader and party presidium member Shajahan Khan are among the other leaders recommended for discharge in the case.