PBI retrieves registration-less motorcycle in Tahsif Souri death probe

A motorbike without a number plate has been recovered from Mazar slum, 3.5km from the spot on the Turag River where the floating body of former Bangladesh Air Force officer Tahsif Souri was found.

Abu Yousuf, a police superintendent at PBI headquarters, said in a statement on Friday that a motorcycle had been found about 50 yards from the river, near the slum.

Investigators are verifying whether it belonged to Tahsif.

“We have recovered Tahsif’s bike,” PBI chief Mostafa Kamal told bdnews24.com on Friday morning.

Tahsif, talked about as the person who filmed ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina fleeing the country, was found floating dead in the river near Rajabari Ghat on Wednesday afternoon.

The spot falls under Uttarkhan Police Station, but the bike was found under Tongi West Police Station. The Turag River links both places.

“The motorbike without a number plate was recovered as shown by Dwip,” a PBI superintendent told bdnews24.com.

“Ownership is being verified because it has no plate. CCTV footage shows the motorbike Tahsif left home on was also without a number plate.”

PBI Dhaka Metro North took Ahmed Shahriar Reza Dwip into custody for questioning on Thursday night.

He is the “friend-like younger brother” at whose call Tahsif left home before going missing.

The superintendent said raids were carried out at different places through the night with Dwip.

“Dwip said ‘We were talking there (at the scene). Some people chased us. Tahsif jumped into the river. I fled’.

“We are verifying this statement and other information from the questioning.”

PBI chief Mostafa, the additional police inspector general said: “We have received a good deal of information since taking Dwip into custody.”

He did not want to disclose it now, for the sake of the investigation.

Tahsif’s father Enayetul Karim said his son left home on Tuesday evening after a phone call from Dwip.

Around 1:35am, Tahsif sent his mother a message saying he was coming home.

The father said on Thursday noon that the message seemed hurried, and there was no trace of Tahsif afterwards.

A close relative, however, said the last “voice message” sent to the mother’s mobile did not seem to him to be Tahsif’s.

The former air force officer left the family’s Diabari home in Uttara on his own bike. River Police found a wristwatch and a wallet when the body was recovered, but not the bike then.

Dwip told bdnews24.com on Thursday afternoon that after leaving home, they took Tahsif’s bike to a garage for repair and then had dinner at the Kokrokoo Restaurant in RUAP Shopping Complex in Uttara

They then rode home on their own bikes, staying together as far as the Uttara House Building area, where they parted at about 12am. Dwip said he went home but claimed he “knows nothing more” about Tahsif.

Dwip, who recently graduated from a university, said he lived in the area around Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital in Dhaka.

PBI chief Mostafa said investigators were checking other places visited by Tahsif and Dwip, beyond the garage and the restaurant.