Ex-Air Force official Tahsif called away from home by a ‘friend’ before being found dead

Former Air Force flight lieutenant Tahsif Souri left home after being called away by a “friend” before he went missing, his father Enayetul Karim said.

He said a person named Dwip had called Tahsif on Tuesday evening.

Tahsif floating body was recovered by the Tongi River Police Outpost from the Rajabari Ghat area of the Turag River on Wednesday afternoon.

He had lived in the “Karbi: building in the Rajuk Apartment Project area of Uttara Sector 18.

Tahsif’s father Enayetul had told reporters in front of the building on Wednesday afternoon that the reason for Tahsif's departure from the Air Force was “disciplinary”.

After that, he had worked for the Bangladesh Cricket Board and Netra News, his father said.

Enayetul said, "He was very gentle and social kind of person. He had a good relationship with everyone, whether they were his seniors or juniors."

Tahsif spent Tuesday shopping with his mother, he said.

“He also did some shopping for me. In the evening, a junior he was friendly with called from downstairs, saying he would talk to him.

"He told his mother that Dwip was coming and he would go talk to him. Saying that, he went downstairs. He did not return. His mother tried contacting him many times, but he did not return."

Around 1:35am on Thursday, Tahsif sent a message to his mother's mobile phone. saying that he was on his way home. But his father said that the message made it seem as if he was busy.

He said, "We were not able to locate him after that. I went to Turag Police Station yesterday afternoon, but I was told there was no bad news yet."

On Wednesday afternoon, around 5:15pm, a call from Uttarkhan Police Station informed Enayetul his son’s body had been recovered.

The father said he had not heard of his son ever going to the area in which the body was found.

Tahsif was the eldest of two brothers and a sister. He had his own motorcycle, but his family had barred him from using it because he had an accident a month ago.

But on Tuesday, a relative of Tahsif said that he had gone out on his motorcycle and it was not in the garage at home.

Dwip was contacted on behalf of the family. He said he had dinner with Tahsif, who dropped him off near his house before leaving.

A family member said, "We spoke to Dwip, but Tahsin's bike is missing. Police have asked us for details and photographs of the motorcycle. We have provided them. The police can tell you more."

Habibur Rahman, chief of Uttarkhan Police Station, where the body was recovered, said they have not received any official complaint yet. However, he added that River Police are looking into the matter.

Firoz Uddin, inspector of the Tongi Outpost of the River Police, said that no case has been filed in this incident yet, but the matter is being investigated.