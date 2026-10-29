Brain-computer interfaces decode attempted speech into words for people with paralysis: report

Brain-computer interfaces use brain signals to help people who have lost the ability to communicate. Photo: Kavli Foundation

Brain-computer interfaces use brain signals to help people who have lost the ability to communicate. Photo: Kavli Foundation

Brain implants that translate attempted speech into words are helping people with severe paralysis communicate more quickly, according to Science News and Nature.

Science News profiled Casey Harrell, a 47-year-old climate campaigner with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), who uses a brain-computer interface to communicate with his family and colleagues.

Electrodes implanted in his brain record signals produced when he tries to speak. Computer algorithms decode the signals into words and sentences.

The system allows Harrell to send messages, write emails and speak through a computer-generated voice. Research cited by Science News found that he communicated more than 1.9 million words over nearly two years, averaging about 56 words per minute.

Nature has also reported progress in systems that convert brain activity linked to attempted speech into text or audible speech.

One system achieved an average of 78 words per minute, while another decoded speech from a vocabulary of 125,000 words at about 62 words per minute.

Nature also noted that the technology can recreate a participant’s pre-injury voice and animate a virtual face to match the generated speech.

These systems record signals from speech-related areas of the brain and use machine learning to identify intended sounds. The sounds are then assembled into words and sentences.

However, the technology remains experimental. Errors can disrupt communication, while the implants require substantial equipment and specialist support.

Researchers say further work is needed to improve reliability and make the systems easier to use, cited per both reports.

Harrell told Science News that being able to respond to his daughter and connect with his wife had been transformative, even though the system remains slower than natural speech.