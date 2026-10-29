7 more die with measles symptoms in a day, another 64 cases confirmed

Seven more people have died of measles symptoms over a 24-hour period.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said on Wednesday that the toll from the disease since Mar 15 has reached 1,249.

Four people had died in the Dhaka Division, while Chattogram, Khulna, and Barishal saw one death each in the 24 hours to 8am on Thursday, the DGHS said.

Of them, 1,144 died with symptoms and 105 had confirmed cases of the disease.

Dhaka Division has logged the highest number of deaths among patients with symptoms this year at 511, followed by Sylhet with 201, Chattogram 110, Rajshahi 93, Mymensingh 89, Barishal 68, Khulna 55 and Rangpur 17.

Symptoms appeared in another 1,251 people over the past 24 hours, and measles was confirmed in 64.

Hospitals admitted 1,149 patients with symptoms: Dhaka Division 388, Chattogram 257, Sylhet 127, Barishal 100, Khulna 122, Mymensingh 91, Rangpur 36 and Rajshahi 28.

Between Mar 15 and Tuesday, 201,468 patients were admitted with symptoms, and 193,301 have since recovered and gone home.

This year, 226,357 people have developed symptoms, of whom 23,695 tested positive.

The health directorate has kept count since Mar 15, but not every patient is tested, so the real number of confirmed cases is difficult to determine.

Its figures cover only patients who come to hospital and are admitted.