Bangladesh’s morning meltdown gives way to late fightback against West Indies

Bangladesh’s morning collapse threatened to hand West Indies control, but three late wickets hauled the hosts back before rain and bad light ended the second day in Mirpur.

West Indies reached 134 for four, trailing by 138, after Jomel Warrican’s five-wicket haul helped dismiss Bangladesh for 272 on Thursday.

Resuming on 213 for 3, Bangladesh lost 7 wickets for 59 runs. Shadman Islam made 105 before debutant Joshua Bishop dismissed him.

Towhid Hridoy, returning after retiring hurt on day one, lasted only two balls before a shot against Bishop sent the ball into his stumps.

Warrican turned one past Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s push, while Shamar Joseph removed Nayeem Hasan and Mahmudul Hasan in quick succession.

Warrican then dismissed Taijul Islam and Shoriful Islam off consecutive deliveries to finish with five for 53. Bangladesh’s final 5 wickets fell for 19 runs.

West Indies started positively. Nayeem dropped John Campbell at point on 5, and Shoriful failed to hold a return catch when he was on 22. Brandon King edged Hasan Mahmud behind for substitute wicketkeeper Jaker Ali.

Campbell attacked, hitting Mehidy for a six and a four in successive balls. His stand with Tagenarine Chanderpaul reached 61 before Mehidy struck after rain interrupted the final session.

Campbell edged a delivery angled across him, and captain Najmul Hossain Shanto leapt left at slip to take a catch.

Taijul then struck twice in one over. Mominul Haque stooped low at silly mid-off to catch Kavem Hodge’s push, before Tanzid Hasan held Amir Jangoo’s shot at deep square-leg.

West Indies slid from 90 for 1 to 97 for 4.

Chanderpaul, unbeaten on 43, and Justin Greaves, on 15, added an unbroken 37 to steady the innings.

Play ended at 4:35pm with West Indies 138 behind, as rain and fading light denied Bangladesh time to press harder in the contest.